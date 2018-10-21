× Booted: Tracy, Tigers kick Mississippi State, White ejected

It was a white out in Baton Rouge Saturday night, most of it good.

LSU, wearing all white uniforms, with purple helmets, scored a touchdown on a three yard drive on its first possession, then relied on its stout defense and four Cole Tracy field goals in a 19-3 win over Mississippi State at Tiger Stadium.

However, star linebacker Devin White was ejected in the fourth quarter for targeting Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. The play was reviewed and the call stood. White will be suspended for the first half of LSU’s next game, November 3rd against top ranked Alabama.

“The rule it you can’t lead with your head, you can’t lead with your head,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

“That’s the rule.”

LSU survived an off night from the offense and quarterback Joe Burrow. LSU’s longest play in the game was 20 yards. Quarterback Joe Burrow completed only 16 of 28 passes with one interception. He was sacked twice. Burrow said the first half against the Bulldogs was his worst half of football ever.

The win for LSU, 7-1, was the fourth in five tries this season against ranked teams.

Last September in Starkville, Mississippi State routed LSU 37-7. Ed Orgeron said his organization is completely different than it was then.

Mississippi State was held to 2 of 14 on third down conversions. Fitzgerald was intercepted four times, twice by safety Grant Delpit.

Delpit has five of LSU's 14 interceptions this season.

LSU has not allowed a first quarter touchdown in 12 consecutive games, dating back to last season.