Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt makes appearance at New Orleans Film Fest

NEW ORLEANS-- Actor & Director Joseph Gordon-Levitt from "Inception," "Looper," & TV's "3rd Rock From the Sun," just to name a few was in New Orleans for the 29th annual New Orleans Film Festival.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt hosted a screening of "HITRECORD," where they showed animated shorts at the Contemporary Arts Center on Saturday.

"HITRECORD" is an online social and collaborative production company which is an open creative platform where anybody and everybody can collborate together on projects. Artists from all over the world can submit their work. "HITRECORD" is now a half hour series hosted by Gordon-Levitt too. The show premiered in 2014 and is on Pivot.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for his roles in "(500) Days of Summer," and "50/50."

He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media-Social TV Experience for "HITRECORD on TV."

For more information about "HITRECORD," click HERE.

For more information on the New Orleans Film Festival, click HERE.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez spoke with Joseph Gordon-Levitt at this special NOLA Film Fest screening.