What are the odds with Covers.com

Another weekend of football is upon us and Hank Allen is back with Jason Logan of Covers.com to break down the action.

First up is the Saturday night game in Death Valley for LSU. They've won 21 straight October games at home but the Bulldogs have been good against the spread against LSU in recent years.

After that we talk Tulane taking on SMU. A heartbreaking lost for the Green Wave in this game last year should fuel a better performance this time out.

On Sunday the Saints travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. It's the Ravens' first home game after 3 straight weeks on the road which could be a factor in Sunday's game. An interesting take on that one from Jason.