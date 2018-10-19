Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Healthcare Training Institute, LLC helps students pursue an education for a career in health care.

Your time there will be a very rewarding and memorable experience. The faculty and staff provide an education which includes intense learning, career preparation and new friendships.

They want you to have a successful academic experience and complete your program successfully. The faculty and staff are here to assist you in anyway possible.

Healthcare Training Institute provides training for a variety of programs:

Certified Nursing Assistant

Electrocardiograph Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

Patient Care Technician

Pharmacy Technician

Dialysis Technician

Medical Assistant

Administrative Healthcare Assistant

Practical Nursing

MISSION

The mission of the Healthcare Training Institute is to provide comprehensive education and training in health care that will provide individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to gain employment, and meet the needs of the local community.

VISION

The vision of the Healthcare Training Institute is to provide our students with adequate training to prepare them for entry into a global healthcare workforce.

For more information visit healthcaretraininginstitutenola.net or call 504-467-2155.

Healthcare Training Institute

322 Williams Blvd

Kenner, LA 70062

