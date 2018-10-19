LEGO Store opens in Lakeside Shopping Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- Danish toymaker LEGO is opening a store in Metairie at Lakeside Shopping Center. LEGO has about 100 stores either open or on the way in the United States. The Metairie store is the only one in Louisiana.

The Lakeside store is more than two-thousand square feet and includes hands-on play areas. It's across from the Disney Store and next to Sephora.

While the store was scheduled to open on October 19, a grand opening event will be held Oct. 26-28. During those days, the store will have special prizes for customers as well as demonstrations from master builders.

"We are committed to enhancing our customers’ shopping experience at Lakeside Shopping Center and LEGO is a perfect fit for our Center and most importantly for our community. We are thrilled about this partnership," Lakeside Shopping Center General Manager Tricia Thriffiley Phillpott said when LEGO announced the new store plans in August.

LEGO was founded in 1932. The company began expanding into retail in 2002 with its first store in Germany. Last month, LEGO opened a second flagship store in China.