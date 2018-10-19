Hollywood South News with Jabari: Oscar Contender “Green Book” premieres at the New Orleans Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday night. More than 25,000 people are expected to attend the year.

The festival kicked off with a red carpet event. Green Book was filmed and premiered in New Orleans on opening night.

Director Peter Farrelly walked on the red carpet before the screening. While filming in New Orleans Farrelly said that he really like the Saints fans here!

Green Book won the People's Choice Awards this year and is already getting some Oscar buzz for 2019.