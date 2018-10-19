Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow promises a huge weekend of airplane arcobatics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND- Coming off of a 26 year hiatus, the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow is back and it is bigger and better than ever!

With more than 100 planes, the airshow will include helicopter rides, skydivers, acrobatic stunts by planes. The AeroShell Aerobatic Team has been performing for over twenty-five years, amassing thousands of hours in front of airshow fans all over North America. The airshow will also include a kids zone, and much more!

This October's Show will also feature Skip Stewart's Prometheus BiPlane. As the recipient of the 2013 Bill Barber Award for Showmanship and the 2015 Art Scholl Award, Skip Stewart has proven to be one of the most entertaining Airshow pilots in the world today.

The Grand Finale each evening will be the F-22 Raptor which is rare for a usual person to see. "The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force's newest fighter aircraft. Its combination of stealth, super cruise, maneuverability, and integrated avionics, coupled with improved supportability, represents an exponential leap in war fighting capabilities and it's the Hammond Airshow's newest attraction,'' officials say.

The airshow will be open from 11am-4pm Saturday and Sunday and the event will be free to the public! Come on out to the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport to have some fun.