Boil water advisory issued for the Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS-The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for ­­­­­­­­­­­­Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans.

Residents in the affected area are advised per Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) not to drink, make ice or brush teeth, until further notice.

Residents in the affected area that are immunocompromised are advised not to wash hands, shower or bathe.

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with safe water.

Shower or bathe: Being careful not to swallow any water, one may take a shower safely. Using caution when bathing infants and young children so that no water is swallowed is considered fairly safe. A sponge bath reduces the chance of swallowing water. The time spent bathing should be minimized. Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the advisory is lifted. For those who want to be absolutely safe, use safe water until further notice per the LDH – Infectious Disease Epidemiology Section.

Water pressure in the Lower 9th Ward dropped below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) at approximately 8 a.m. as a water pump at the Carrollton Water Plant was taken out of service and another brought on line.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice for customers in the affected area.

SWBNO will notify residents when the advisory is lifted. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (529-2837).

Boil water advisories are issued out of an abundance of caution whenever the water pressure drops below 20 psi.

We agree with the recommendations of our regulatory partner, LDH, that it is prudent to issue these advisories out of an abundance of caution.

The concern is that a pressure drop inside of the water pipe could allow an opportunity for contaminants into the pipe.

Chlorine is a chemical that is added to water to combat contamination.

SWBNO staff maintains a high chlorine residual and we aggressively and continually monitor our chlorine residual to ensure that our potable water has the ability to fight off bacteriological growth.