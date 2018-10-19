× Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix: Shrimp and Corn Soup

Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix

“The perfect pot of gumbo starts with the perfect roux. Whether its Seafood or Chicken and Andouille gumbo, or any of our other great recipes, with Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix….you’ll never go wrong! Everyone will think you spent hours in the kitchen cooking up the best food they ever had sha!!!!” – baileyscajuncreolemix.com

Shrimp & Corn Soup

Yield: 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

1 lb peeled shrimp

3 medium potatoes diced

¼ cup cooking oil

1 box of Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix

2- 16 oz cans whole corn

1 – 16 oz can cream corn

1 – 8 oz can whole tomatoes

½ lb Andouille (cut into ¼” slices)

Instructions:

In a 5qt pot, cook shrimp, ½ pack of Bailey’s dried seasoning, and Andouille in oil on medium heat for 10 minutes. Add tomatoes, whole corn, cream corn, and 2 cups of hot water and cook for 10 minutes. Mix 1/3 cup of roux into 4 cups of hot water, and add to mixture. Add potatoes, and 1 pack of spices, and mix well. Stirring occasionally, cook on medium for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.