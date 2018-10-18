Twitter users are using pop-culture click bait to encourage voter registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- People on the internet are notoriously creative and in this case, deceptively so... Mashable attempted to collect all of the tweets using false headlines and captions to send people to a voter registration site.

Here are some highlights... "Wow I can’t believe this is why Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split up..." That link taking you to vote.org.

"Welp...it’s official...Kim Kardashian finally decided to divorce Kanye West..." That link taking you to vote.org. And, "GUYS ONE DIRECTION IS GETTING BACK TOGETHER!!!!!" That link taking you to vote.org.

I can't believe you would get my hopes up about One Direction. Either way, get out and vote.

