Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX -- Arlington, Texas police are searching for this man. The suspect stole five cases of beer from a convenience store on the 5000 block of Little School Road. He drives a gray 2016 Dodge pickup truck. ...and does a pretty good Zoolander impression.

If you know this man, you can dial 817-274-4444 for emergencies and non-emergencies when calling from outside Arlington city limits.

Arlington, Texas police are searching for this LEGEND. The suspect stole 5 cases of beer from a convenience store on the 5000 block of Little School Road. He drives a gray 2016 Dodge pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/nyn3xTMg6y — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) October 17, 2018

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.