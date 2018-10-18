St. Paul’s Episcopal School celebrates New Orleans faces and places

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- From decorative clay plaques to themed scarecrows, this local school is finding unique ways to celebrate New Orleans' 300th birthday.

Carol Smoczniski, the art teacher at St. Paul's Episcopal school, is teaching her students all about the city's rich culture through design.

"We wanted something visible. We wanted something that the community could also share. That's why we wanted to make an instillation," says Carol.

Over 70 different art pieces adorn the fence outside of the school with New Orleans' most popular faces and places.

Those who pass by will appreciate many of the plaques because they feature people such as Mr. Okra and Jean Lafitte as well as places like City Park and the Lakefront.

"When the tricentennial came around, we knew we wanted to teach our children the history of New Orleans and the 300 years, and anyone who passes by can enjoy it," says the Head of School, Charleen Schwank.

The creativity doesn't just stop there.

Over in the pumpkin patch, folks can find a few more familiar faces when they look at the scarecrows.

"We let the students choose from many famous New Orleaneans to represent in scarecrows. You know, Drew Brees, we've got him represented. Everyone wanted to make a Drew Brees," says Charleen.

Other scarecrows include Ellen DeGeneres, Marie Laveau, and the famous Blue Dog.

So next time you take a stroll past St. Paul's, stop and celebrate the city's tricentennial with a trip down memory lane.

Organizers say the plaques will stay up on the fence until the new year.