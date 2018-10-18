Rougarou Fest 2018

Posted 4:55 AM, October 18, 2018, by

FEST SCHEDULE

Saturday, October 20

10AM Blessing of the Grounds & National Anthem

12PM Sheauxdown

2PM Chaos of the Cosmos

4PM The NOLA Treblemakers

Nutria Pardoning

5PM Costume Contest (Registration begins at 2pm)

6PM Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous

7PM Krewe Ga Rou Parade

8PM Payton Smith

BOO! A Madea Halloween Outdoor Movie in the Downtown Memorial Park (Hosted by United Houma Nation)

9PM Pumpkin Lighting

10PM Rougarou Fest Closes

 

Sunday, October 21

10AM Rougarou Fest Opens

11AM Sista Slick & the Brothas

2018 Bayou-lympics

1PM Ruffin Ready

Nicholls State University’s Bayou Studies Symposium (Hancock Whitney Bank lobby)

3PM Lt. Governor’s Award Presentation to James Sothern

The Cajun Music Preservation Society

5PM Rougarou Sweep

Rougarou Fest Ends