Rougarou Fest 2018

FEST SCHEDULE
Saturday, October 20
10AM Blessing of the Grounds & National Anthem
12PM Sheauxdown
2PM Chaos of the Cosmos
4PM The NOLA Treblemakers
Nutria Pardoning
5PM Costume Contest (Registration begins at 2pm)
6PM Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous
7PM Krewe Ga Rou Parade
8PM Payton Smith
BOO! A Madea Halloween Outdoor Movie in the Downtown Memorial Park (Hosted by United Houma Nation)
9PM Pumpkin Lighting
10PM Rougarou Fest Closes
Sunday, October 21
10AM Rougarou Fest Opens
11AM Sista Slick & the Brothas
2018 Bayou-lympics
1PM Ruffin Ready
Nicholls State University’s Bayou Studies Symposium (Hancock Whitney Bank lobby)
3PM Lt. Governor’s Award Presentation to James Sothern
The Cajun Music Preservation Society
5PM Rougarou Sweep
Rougarou Fest Ends