Saints quarterback Drew Brees gets another shot at the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

Brees is 0-4 as a starting quarterback against Baltimore. He was asked Wednesday if that fact “nagged” him?

The Ravens have the number one defense in the NFL in yards allowed at 270.8 per game. The Saints have the league's third best offense, averaging 424.0 yards per game.

Since 2008, the Ravens are 16-4 at home against NFC teams.

Game time Sunday in Baltimore is 3:05 pm central time.