NOPD Investigates Fatal Hit & Run Crash on South Claiborne Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning in the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

At about 2:23 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call of a hit and run vehicle crash with injury involving a pedestrian being struck at the location.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive male victim lying on the sidewalk and suffering from apparent injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on witness information, investigators are searching for a dark-colored SUV believed to have been involved in the incident. This vehicle would have possible damage to its front end and/or front passenger side, including possible windshield damage.

No further information is available at this time.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.