Just for starters: Pelicans rout Rockets in opener

The Pelicans are supposed to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets on or near the top.

But, on a Wednesday night, the two teams traded roles, and New Orleans walked out with a 131-112 victory. New Orleans won in Houston for the first time since 2014.

“It is one of 89 (games),” joked Pels head coach Alvin Gentry.

Anthony Davis scored 32 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and added 8 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

Nikola Mirotic scored 30 points. Elfrid Payton, the former John Ehret star, recorded his first New Orleans triple double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Pelicans led 71-54 at half.

New Orleans hosts Sacramento Friday night.