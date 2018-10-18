Friday Night Bands: Built ram tough! The Carver High School Marching Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- One stellar school in the 9th ward area of New Orleans has maintained a fierce reputation of music since the early 50's. This is the story of the Carver High School Marching Rams.

In 1943, Yvonne Busch, a young trumpet player from the 9th ward returns home to Louisiana after a successful career as a touring musician. She becomes the first lady in Southern University's jazz ensemble and eventually assistant director.

In the early 50's, she begins her legendary career teaching music in the New Orleans School System. She spent 25 of those years building up the Carver High School Marching Band.

She passed on February 28th, 2014.

Essence Smith is a junior mellophone player in the Carver High School band and says she had always heard about Ms. Busch and admired her as a lady musician. "She really paid attention to how you played your horn and how you set your posture," said Smith."

Yvonne Busch composed the first alma matter and they still play it today.

The current director is Eric French, a member of the noteworthy New Orleans musical French family.

"I have a certain pride about this school. I'm a gradate of carver. I studied under Kidd Jordon, Dr. Isaac Greggs, some of the best to ever do it," said French.

the band has no shortage of talent-- including mellophone player essence smith.

Carver's drum major, Tyson Brown, is a young renaissance man. He is a nimble athlete on the football field as well as an accomplished trombone player. For him, the perfect setting is under the shine of Friday night lights.

25 other football players join the band in the parade season, along with Tyson.

"It's that feeling, when you know you are about to blow somebody out! "Carver is best band in New Orleans. We show the real definition of discipline," says Tyson Brown.

Band Director French says, "there's a saying that we say, ram tough and that's what we roll with!"