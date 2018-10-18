FL man prints money with Pinterest template

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL -- Don’t try this at home! A Florida man used a Pinterest template to print counterfeit money... and then tried to sell it on Facebook.

29-year-old Levy Newberry printed counterfeit 5, 10, 20 and 50 dollar bills on resume paper he bought at Walmart, he then used the printer at a local library, before trying to turn a profit on Facebook. Newberry was caught when trying to pay his rent with some of the counterfeit cash.

“He found the template on Pinterest to print the bills and decided to give it a whirl himself,” Detective Spencer Hubbell told local media.

He faces forgery charges.

