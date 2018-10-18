Check out this spooktacular McDonald’s location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- McDonald's in the Halloween spirit, with a “spooktacular” light show at McDonald’s flagship restaurant in downtown Chicago. 🎃

The haunted house production called “Fright Lights” is an elaborate light, sound, and visual display to help roll out the company’s newest national Trick. Treat. Win! game, which features more than 140-million prizes. You can snag everything from cash to football fan trips and luxury vacations…to a brand new car.

Of course, you can win lots of grub too! From now through October 31, customers have a 1 in 4 chance to win instantly! No purchase necessary… but who can resists a Quarter Pounder with Cheese?

