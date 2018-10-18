Casa Samba with One Shot Brass Band on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans has Carnival. Brazil has Carnaval. And, the two will meet Friday night (Oct. 19) at the Lyons Recreation Center.

Casa Samba, the local group which has been introducing to Brazilian culture and music to New Orleans for 20 years, is hosting a fundraiser with a star-studded lineup and a special guest from Brazil: Neguinho da Beija-Flor. Neguinho is the singer and composer for Beija-Flor de Nilopolis, this year's champion of Rio de Janeiro's Carnaval.

Also scheduled to appear at the event are local favorites John Boutte, James Andrews, Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes, Ben Hunter, Mardi Gras Indians, One Shot Brass Band and more.

The event is 7 p.m., Friday, October 19, at the Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans.

Check out the Casa Samba website for ticket information.