A long time coming? Slidell looks for first win over St Paul’s since 2004

14 years have passed since Slidell defeated district rival St Paul’s.

The Tigers host the Wolves Friday night at LV McGinty Stadium on the Slidell campus. Here’s Slidell head coach Larry Favre on the game against St Paul’s and the program he is building.

Both team have won four games in a row. One of those streaks will end Friday night.

Game time is 7 pm. Watch all the highlights on Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight, and on the live stream at wgno.com.