NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans rock scene is getting heard thanks to some dedicated local groups like The Fixers. They are a trio of artists who bring an energetic, post-punk rock sound to the stage.

They will be part of a huge rock concert on November 10th at the Howlin' Wolf.

The Fixers stopped by the Twist Stage to perform a couple of songs.

Expect to see two new tracks from the group by the end of October or early November.