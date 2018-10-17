JPSO looking for tool takers who targeted a store 3 times this month!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARRERO, LA -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a pair of thieves accused of stealing $15,000 in power tools. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the heists happened on October 10, 11, and 16 at a store in Marrero. They released surveillance footage of one of the heists.

All 3 thefts happened at The Home Depot on Lapalco Boulevard. Deputies say in the first case, one of the suspects acted alone, but in the other two, both suspects participated.

The surveillance footage shows the suspects pull an empty shopping cart into the aisle in the store where the power tools are displayed. Box after box, the pair filled the cart until they could hardly stop the tools from spilling onto the floor.

The power tool aisle in the store has signs to inform people that security cameras are in use. In fact, there are even monitors that show people what's being recorded!

If you have information that could help lead police to the thieves, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 382 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Whee of Justice.