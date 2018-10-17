× Attorney General: No criminal charges against Cantrell

BATON ROUGE— State Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the completion of his investigation into whether Mayor LaToya Cantrell or other city officials illegally used their city-issued credit cards.

Landry’s statement reads:

“The Louisiana Department of Justice received a request from the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office to investigate city credit card spending, including spending by Mayor Cantrell while she served as a Councilwoman. Since that time the Louisiana Department of Justice has conducted a fair, neutral, and thorough investigation into New Orleans city credit card spending.

We utilized the expertise of not only our investigators and attorneys, but also dedicated and diligent staff members within the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office. After our exhaustive effort, we have determined that there will be no criminal charges filed against Mrs. Cantrell. We appreciate Mrs. Cantrell’s complete cooperation since these allegations were brought forward and especially since she took office as Mayor.”

Landry’s statement continues, “As a result of this review, we strongly encourage officials with the City of New Orleans to strengthen ethics guidelines and laws so these issues do not arise again in the future. My office and I commend the Mayor and City Council for their willingness to change policies to meet legal and ethical scrutiny. We remain committed to assisting New Orleans to achieve these goals.”

Mayor Cantrell released a short statement saying, “I am satisfied with the Attorney General’s decision, and glad to have this distraction completely put to rest.”