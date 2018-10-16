Would you eat it? Mummy Poppers!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Since Test Kitchen Taylor's Gumbo Poppers were such a hit last week, she's back with a creepier treat - Mummy Poppers!

Mummy Poppers

10 Jalapeño Peppers

8 oz Softened Cream Cheese

8 oz Pepper Jack Cheese

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

Pinch Salt

Pinch Pepper

1 Scallion

Candy Eyeballs

Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

Preheat your over to 400° in line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Wash then slice your jalapeño peppers in half lengthwise and scoop out all of the seeds.

In a large mixing bowl, use a cheese grater to shred your block of pepper jack cheese.

Chop a scallion in tiny pieces.

Mix in your cream cheese, scallion pieces, garlic, pepper and salt to your shredded cheese.

Fill your jalapeño peppers with your cheese mixture.

Now unroll your crescent rolls.

And cut into small strips.

Wrap one or two pieces around each pepper, making it look like a mummy.

Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Add two candy eyes!

