When the U.S. Embassy had to apologize for a kitten in a Cookie Monster costume

Give the new guy a raise! The U.S. Embassy in Australia was forced to release a statement apologizing on behalf of the Department of State... who accidentally sent a mass "test" email featuring a photo of a cat dressed in a Cookie Monster costume!

According to the Australian Associated Press, the photo was was titled "cat pajama-jam" (obviously) and was sent within an email titled "meeting," as part of a test invitation sent by the Department of State.

The statement read, "It was a training error made by one of our new staff testing out our email newsletter platform."

It was also the most epic thing that has happened to the Department of State’s inbox. 🐱

