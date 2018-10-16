Thibodaux Police: 1 dead and another injured in Monday night shooting

THIBODAUX, LA.– Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a death of a man after he was shot in his vehicle Monday night, October 15. 

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 300 block of Dove Lane, in reference to a report of gun shots being fired.

 

Upon arrival, the driver of a vehicle was found deceased on scene from a suspected gunshot wound.

 

A passenger who had fled the area on foot was later found, after notifying police via phone that he too was shot while inside the vehicle.

 

The passenger sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital, to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org

 

 