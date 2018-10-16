Say cheese! ‘Mac N Cheese Fest’ bringing its gooey goodness to Armstrong Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- In New Orleans it seems like we have a fest for everything. We even have one for America's favorite comfort food---Mac N Cheese!

The NOLA Mac N Cheese Fest is in its second year and News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez gives us a tasty preview!

Kenny Lopez went to Little Gem Saloon where Owner & General Manager Nick Bazan is making a very special mac-n-cheese for this Saturday's festival.

His mac-n-cheese is just one of nearly 20 vendors that will be featured at this year's NOLA Mac N Cheese Fest. At this year's fest there will be nearly 40 different varieties of the popular dish.

"I think a good mac-n-cheese can take you back to your childhood and everyone has a grandmother or a mother who made a good bowl so this fest can take you back in time and give you that warm feeling," Jules Egran, Founder of NOLA Mac N Chese Fest said.

For more information about NOLA Mac N Cheese Fest and all the participating restaurants, click HERE.

For more information about Little Gem Saloon, click HERE.

The House of Blues will also be sponsoring a music stage with a great lineup of bands.

The NOLA Mac N Cheese Fest is this Saturday from 11a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Louis Armstrong Park.