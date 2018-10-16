× Rougarou Fest 2018

Rougarou Fest

“The Rougarou Fest is a FREE family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.

USA Today ranked the Rougarou Fest as one of the Top 10 Best Costume Parties in the United States, and the Southeast Tourism Society selected the Rougarou Fest as a Top 20 Event during the month of October out of eleven states in the southeast United States. The festival was most recently awarded Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals. Make sure to check out our map and schedule for a listing and location for all events!” – rougaroufest.org

October 20 & 21, 2018

Location 7910 Park Ave. Houma, LA 70364

Times Saturday: 10am – 10pm Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Free Admission

Schedule Saturday: 10am: Blessing of the Grounds & National Anthem 4pm: Nutria Pardoning 5pm: Costume Contest (registration begins at 2pm) 7pm: Krewe Ga Rou Parade It will begin at Town Hall on Barrow Street, turn left on Main Street, and then travel down toward Grinage Street where it will disband at the corner of Grinage and Main. The route is one mile long. 8pm: BOO! A Madea Halloween Outdoor Movie in the Downtown Memorial Park (Hosted by United Houma Nation) 9pm: Pumpkin Lighting 10pm: Rougarou Fest Closes Sunday: 10am: Rougarou Fest Opens 11am: 2018 Bayou-lympics 1pm: Nicholls State University’s Bayou Studies Symposium (Hancock Whitney Bank lobby) 3pm: Lt. Governor’s Award Presentation to James Sothern 5pm: Rougarou Sweep 5pm: Rougarou Fest Ends

Live Music Saturday Noon: Sheauxdown 2pm: Chaos of the Cosmos 4pm: The NOLA Treblemakers 6pm: Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous 8pm: Payton Smith Sunday 11am: Sista Slick & the Brothas 1pm: Ruffin Ready 3pm: Cajun Music Preservation Society

Activities for Kids Saturday: 10am – 7pm Sunday: 10am – 4pm Courthouse Square Most activities costs 1 ticket, and each ticket is $1.



Click here for more information about the Rougarou Fest.

*********

Pacanne Grallé (Sugared Pecans)

Ingredients:

4 cups Sugar

4 cups Pecan halves

1 cup Water

Pinch of Salt

Instructions:

Over moderate fire in a heavy pot, bring Sugar, water and salt to a boil. Add Pecans. Stir occasionally. Cook 10-15 minutes or until syrup is thick and you can see the bottom of the pot clearly when you stir. Turn fire out and stir until Sugar granulates and Pecans are separated. Shake excess Sugar from Pecans by putting them in a wire basket. Spread to cool. Keeps very well when packaged in an air-tight container. The excess Sugar can be used in Sweet Potato or Pecan Pies, or Pralines or Fudge.