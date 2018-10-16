Rougarou Fest 2018
“The Rougarou Fest is a FREE family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.
USA Today ranked the Rougarou Fest as one of the Top 10 Best Costume Parties in the United States, and the Southeast Tourism Society selected the Rougarou Fest as a Top 20 Event during the month of October out of eleven states in the southeast United States. The festival was most recently awarded Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals. Make sure to check out our map and schedule for a listing and location for all events!” – rougaroufest.org
- October 20 & 21, 2018
- Location
- 7910 Park Ave.
- Houma, LA 70364
- Times
- Saturday: 10am – 10pm
- Sunday: 10am – 5pm
- Free Admission
- Schedule
- Saturday:
- 10am: Blessing of the Grounds & National Anthem
- 4pm: Nutria Pardoning
- 5pm: Costume Contest (registration begins at 2pm)
- 7pm: Krewe Ga Rou Parade
- It will begin at Town Hall on Barrow Street, turn left on Main Street, and then travel down toward Grinage Street where it will disband at the corner of Grinage and Main. The route is one mile long.
- 8pm: BOO! A Madea Halloween Outdoor Movie in the Downtown Memorial Park (Hosted by United Houma Nation)
- 9pm: Pumpkin Lighting
- 10pm: Rougarou Fest Closes
- Sunday:
- 10am: Rougarou Fest Opens
- 11am: 2018 Bayou-lympics
- 1pm: Nicholls State University’s Bayou Studies Symposium (Hancock Whitney Bank lobby)
- 3pm: Lt. Governor’s Award Presentation to James Sothern
- 5pm: Rougarou Sweep
- 5pm: Rougarou Fest Ends
- Saturday:
- Live Music
- Saturday
- Noon: Sheauxdown
- 2pm: Chaos of the Cosmos
- 4pm: The NOLA Treblemakers
- 6pm: Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous
- 8pm: Payton Smith
- Sunday
- 11am: Sista Slick & the Brothas
- 1pm: Ruffin Ready
- 3pm: Cajun Music Preservation Society
- Saturday
- Activities for Kids
- Saturday: 10am – 7pm
- Sunday: 10am – 4pm
- Courthouse Square
- Most activities costs 1 ticket, and each ticket is $1.
*********
Pacanne Grallé (Sugared Pecans)
Ingredients:
- 4 cups Sugar
- 4 cups Pecan halves
- 1 cup Water
- Pinch of Salt
Instructions:
Over moderate fire in a heavy pot, bring Sugar, water and salt to a boil. Add Pecans. Stir occasionally. Cook 10-15 minutes or until syrup is thick and you can see the bottom of the pot clearly when you stir. Turn fire out and stir until Sugar granulates and Pecans are separated. Shake excess Sugar from Pecans by putting them in a wire basket. Spread to cool. Keeps very well when packaged in an air-tight container. The excess Sugar can be used in Sweet Potato or Pecan Pies, or Pralines or Fudge.