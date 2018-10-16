NOPD searching for man missing for 5 years!

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing for five years, according to his relatives.

The man’s name is Charles Winchester, Jr. He’s 45-years-old. According to police, Winchester was last seen by a family member in 2013 at the House of Blues in the 200 block of Decatur Street in the French Quarter.

Police say that the man has not contacted any of his family members to update them on his whereabouts.

Winchester is described as being about 5’9″ tall and weighing about 240 pounds.

At this point, police are not indicating that any foul play is involved. They’re asking anyone with information to call the department’s Eighth District at 504-658-6080.