New T.I. video sparks outrage online – depicts First Lady nude

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've had to censor the video for television, but take a look above.

T.I. has turned Twitter upside down with a tweet that reads “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye.” Attached is a video of the actual President boarding Marine One. Likely pulled from a specific press outlet or generic pool video.

The T.I. video then cuts to the rapper in the Oval Office, "watching the helicopter take off." As he takes a seat at the Desk, a model closely resembling First Lady, Melania Trump, walks in.

She removes that notorious “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” jacket in a striptease while T.I. lights a cigar.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, is calling for a boycott of T.I.’s music tweeting, “How is this acceptable?”

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.