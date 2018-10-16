Love Trump? There’s a dating app for that!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make America Date Again... It’s the slogan for the new Donald Trump themed dating app... "Donald Daters."

The new dating app launched on Monday through Apple and Android and it is said to, "provide a platform for Trump supporters to meet and mingle, with the goal of - what else - 'Making America Date Again.'"

The description says, "For many young Trump supporters, liberal intolerance has made meeting and dating nearly impossible. Support for the President has become a deal breaker instead of an icebreaker. That's why we created a new platform for Trump supporters to meet people without being afraid of talking politics."

Technology wise, the free dating app is similar to other relationship apps like Tinder and OKCupid. So swipe your way out of the single life with someone that shares your political passion.

UPDATE: Just hours after seeing a spike in traffic thanks to a mention on Fox News, a security researcher has apparently uncovered evidence that “Donald Daters” is leaking sensitive user information online.

The app is reportedly dumping photos and biographical information about its users into a publicly accessible database.

Translation: Stick to ChristianMingle.

