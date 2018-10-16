Carla’s Menu: Sweet Handkraft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla’s Menu, I’m fulfilling your sweet tooth at Sweet Handkraft. If you're an ice cream and cookie snob, this hidden gem in Metairie needs to be on your next dessert outing.

Owners, Loc and Thuy Nguyen make homemade cookies, ice cream and macarons. They took their passion into a business by mixing classic American and Asian flavors that everyone can enjoy.

They offer 12 different kinds of ice cream at a time plus two sorbets, Lechee Raspberry and Mango Coconut Thai Basil. My favorite flavor is Ube. It’s a Filipino sweet potato that’s vibrant purple. They flavor is buttery and vanilla—-and it makes your mouth purple!

You can stuff any flavor and topping you want, into a bubble waffle, originally a Hong Kong street food. They have three different flavors: vanilla, chocolate with chocolate chips and pandan, which is an Asian tropical plant that tastes like vanilla and coconut.

Thuy and Loc have perfected their giant gooey cookie recipes, like my favorite the chocolate sea salt caramel. It’s the best cookie I’ve ever had!

Thuy makes and designs all the macarons by hand. They offer 13 different flavors. They even take them and have created macaron ice cream sandwiches---you won’t find these anywhere else in the area.

They even have donut ice cream sandwiches---Taking a fresh glazed donut and filling it with a scoop of ice cream and pressing it to warm up the bun.

And finally to wash everything down, they offer teas and coffees that are cold brew---The ones I highlighted are the iced Ube latte, pink coconut, jasmine fruit tea and Vietnamese iced coffee.

Sweet Handkraft is located in Metairie at 3363 Severn Avenue, they are closed on Mondays.