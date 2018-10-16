× Baby girl Gleason born Tuesday afternoon

METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints fan favorite Steve Gleason and his wife, Michel, welcomed their daughter into the world this afternoon.

Her name is Gray Varisco Gleason. Steve Gleason announced the baby’s arrival on his Twitter feed.

Gray is the couple’s second child. Gleason revealed that Michel was pregnant in July thanks to a successful in vitro fertilization procedure.

The couple also has a seven-year-old son named Rivers.

Our daughter, Gray Varisco Gleason, was born happy and healthy this afternoon.

-SG #KeepExploring — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) October 17, 2018

Gleason secured his future as a favorite player when he made one of the biggest plays in Saints history. It was a blocked punt against the rival Atlanta Falcons. The blocked came during the team’s first game in the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. It became a symbol of the city’s recovery. It also marked the start of a new era of Saints football that would lead to a Super Bowl championship a few years later.

Gleason played for the Saints from 2000 to 2008. In 2011, he was diagnosed with ALS. Since then, he’s become a champion in the search for a cure, creating his Team Gleason Foundation to help raise money for the cause.

Gleason revealed his wife was pregnant while vacationing in Idaho. He posted a photo with Michel clearly showing a baby bump.

In his tweet announcing the baby’s birth, Gleason says little Gray is happy and healthy.

Congrats to the Gleasons!