Synth Pop sensations Chvrches thrill NOLA crowd at sold-out show

NEW ORLEANS-- Synth pop sensations Chvrches performed a sold-out show to a crowd of their fans at the Joy Theater on Thursday night. The band is from Glasgow, Scotland and consists of the members Lauren Maybery, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty.

Their music can be described as indie pop, synth pop, or electronica dance. At their New Orleans show the band performed some of their biggest hits like: "Miracle" and "Get Out."

Chvrches third album entitled, "Love is Dead" was released in May of 2018.

