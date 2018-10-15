Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Biscuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Biscuit is a hound mix and around 7 years old. She's a little shy at first, but is incredibly loving and loyal. She loves long walks and spending time outside.

Please email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more information. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

October is adopt a shelter dog month and we are giving $1 a lb discount.

The adoption fee is $200 (before the Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Discount) and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

