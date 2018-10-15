× NOPD searching for subject in connection with N. Derbigny Street murder

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is seeking to speak with Keyandra Petit in connection with a homicide that occurred on September 16, 2018 in the 4100 block of North Derbigny Street.

Petit is not wanted in connection with this incident.

However, NOPD Homicide Unit detecties wish to question her regarding the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keyandra Petit is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300.