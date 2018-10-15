× Katie Holmes set to star in “The Secret” filming in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Katie Holmes is set to star in the movie version of the best-selling book, “The Secret.” The book by Rhonda Byrne is about the law of attraction, in which through positive thoughts your life can be drastically changed and influenced.

According to the City of New Orleans Film Office the movie will begin filming later this month on October 30th and continue to shoot through December 6th.

“The Secret” will also star Josh Lucas.

The book in which this movie is based was a New York Times Bestseller.