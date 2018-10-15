Help catch the rotten disguise robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to catch a man who is accused of wearing a towel on his head to rob two Subway restaurants. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the first robbery happened on September 28 at a little before 3:00 in the afternoon at a Subway in the 3500 block of South Carrollton Avenue. Police say the man ran into the store and behind the counter. As he was removing cash from the register, workers were trying to hide or escape. The entire robbery was recorded on a surveillance camera.

The second robbery happened two days later at a Subway in the 1100 block of North Broad Street. Police also released surveillance footage from that heist. They say that the robber ran inside the restaurant and ordered a worker to open the register.

Police did not say how much money was taken in either robbery. But in both heists, the man is seen wearing what appears to be a towel on his head to cover his face. In one of the robberies, the towel falls off to expose the man's head, but police have yet to identify him.

If you can help police catch the man, call CrimeStoppers. You could earn a reward, and you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, more than 382 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.