See the history at the WWII Air, Sea and Land Festival !

NEW ORLEANS -- The WWII Air Sea and Land Festival continues with the excitement! Saturday thousands flocked out to the Lakefront Airport to check out historic warplanes, boars and more! The festival is inviting people to join them with thrilling WWII warbirds overhead, PT-305 in the water, 1940s-era entertainment and WWII veteran interviews on the main stage, and engaging activities for the whole family throughout the grounds. Admission is free to kids 12 and under all weekend. The festival ends at 5pm on Sunday.
