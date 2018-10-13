Our Scholar Athletes for Friday Night Football brought to you by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers
Scholar Athlete: St Paul’s school’s Matt Algero
Rummel scores on first possession, makes it stand up in 7-3 win over St Paul’s
High Flying Hawk: Carter Georges of Archbishop Hannan is the Friday Night Football scholar athlete of the week
Friday Night Bands: St Paul’s has a style all their own
Destrehan rallies, defeats Hahnville in St Charles Parish Super Bowl
St James rallies from 13 points down to defeat Lutcher
Friday Night Bands: We kick off our series with the St Aug Marching 100
Patriot Games: John Curtis defeats Jesuit 23-0
Jesuits tops Hahnville in jamboree, Tigers in crosshairs of LHSAA
4th quarter cookin’: Cajuns rally past St Charles Catholic
Friday Night Football Song
Friday Night Bands: The Brother Martin Crusaders
Blue night: Jesuit downs Holy Cross in 99th meeting
Scholar Athlete of the Week – Austin Thombs of Northshore