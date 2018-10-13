× Go Joe: Tigers smack second ranked Georgia, 36-16

The LSU Tigers played perhaps their most complete football game against a top 5 team since a win over Ohio State in the BCS championship game almost 11 years ago.

The result, a wire to wire, 36-16 victory Saturday over second ranked Georgia at Tiger Stadium. Thousands of the sellout crowd of 102 thousand plus stormed the field to celebrate after the game.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow ran for two touchdowns and Cole Tracy kicked 5 field goals. LSU scored the game’s first 16 points and the Tiger defense held Georgia to 322 total yards.

The Tigers were 4 for 4 on fourth down conversions against the Dogs. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he was “pissed” that he was not more aggressive in last Saturday’s loss at Florida.

One week later at home, LSU had an impressive win.

LSU led 3-0 after one quarter. Joe Burrow scored on fourth and goal from one early in the second. The touchdown was set up by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who broke loose on third and one and raced 47 yards to the Georgia 7 yard line.

In the fourth quarter, Georgia closed to with 29-16 on a 27 yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Riley Ridley. But, on the subsequent LSU possession, Burrow pulled the ball from the belly of running back Nick Brossette and kept it. He ran 59 yards to the Georgia 4 yard line.

Brossette then scored from four yards out to give LSU a 36-16 lead.

The Tigers moved to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the SEC. LSU has three wins over top ten ranked teams, and is likely to return to the top 10 in the college football rankings to be released Sunday.

Edwards-Helaire for 19 times for 145 yards. LSU gashed the Georgia defense for 475 total yards, 275 rushing.

Burrow completed 15 of 30 passes for 200 yards.