WWII Air, Sea & Land Festival 2018
"The National WWII Museum, The Commemorative Air Force, and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation invite you to WWII Air, Sea & Land Festival 2018! Join us for three days of living history—with thrilling WWII warbirds overhead, PT-305 in the water, 1940s-era entertainment and WWII veteran interviews on the main stage, and engaging activities for the whole family throughout the grounds." - airsealandfest.com
- Friday, October 12 - Sunday, October 14, 2018
- New Orleans Lakefront Airport
- 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd. #219,
- New Orleans, LA 70126
- Hours
- 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Admission
- General Admission: $25
- Military: $20
- WWII Museum Member: $20
- Students (13+): $20
- Senior Citizen: $20
- WWII Veterans: Free
- Free to kids 12 and under
- *Special offer: all students and active military members get in FREE on Friday, October 12.
- Schedule of Events
- Aircraft
- Guests can experience WWII planes up close in multiple ways—either via tour, an incredible ride flight, or even low passes overhead throughout the weekend and especially during a two-hour aerial demonstration every afternoon.
Click here for more information about the WWII Air, Sea & Land Festival 2018.