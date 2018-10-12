WWII Air, Sea & Land Festival 2018

Posted 11:05 AM, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 01:24PM, October 12, 2018

WWII Air, Sea & Land Festival 2018

"The National WWII Museum, The Commemorative Air Force, and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation invite you to WWII Air, Sea & Land Festival 2018! Join us for three days of living history—with thrilling WWII warbirds overhead, PT-305 in the water, 1940s-era entertainment and WWII veteran interviews on the main stage, and engaging activities for the whole family throughout the grounds." - airsealandfest.com

  • Friday, October 12 - Sunday, October 14, 2018
  • New Orleans Lakefront Airport
    • 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd. #219,
    • New Orleans, LA 70126
  • Hours
    • 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Admission
    • General Admission: $25
    • Military: $20
    • WWII Museum Member: $20
    • Students (13+): $20
    • Senior Citizen: $20
    • WWII Veterans: Free
    • Free to kids 12 and under
    • *Special offer: all students and active military members get in FREE on Friday, October 12.
  • Schedule of Events
  • Aircraft
    • Guests can experience WWII planes up close in multiple ways—either via tour, an incredible ride flight, or even low passes overhead throughout the weekend and especially during a two-hour aerial demonstration every afternoon.

Click here for more information about the WWII Air, Sea & Land Festival 2018.

Related stories