WWII Air, Sea & Land Festival 2018

"The National WWII Museum, The Commemorative Air Force, and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation invite you to WWII Air, Sea & Land Festival 2018! Join us for three days of living history—with thrilling WWII warbirds overhead, PT-305 in the water, 1940s-era entertainment and WWII veteran interviews on the main stage, and engaging activities for the whole family throughout the grounds." - airsealandfest.com

Friday, October 12 - Sunday, October 14, 2018

New Orleans Lakefront Airport 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd. #219, New Orleans, LA 70126

Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm

Admission General Admission: $25 Military: $20 WWII Museum Member: $20 Students (13+): $20 Senior Citizen: $20 WWII Veterans: Free Free to kids 12 and under *Special offer: all students and active military members get in FREE on Friday, October 12.

Schedule of Events

Aircraft Guests can experience WWII planes up close in multiple ways—either via tour, an incredible ride flight, or even low passes overhead throughout the weekend and especially during a two-hour aerial demonstration every afternoon.



