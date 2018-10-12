What are the odds? Our friends at Covers talk LSU vs. Georgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Our friends at Covers.com are back with some great predictions for another big football weekend.

The Saints may have a bye week this week, but Jason Logan from Covers sat down with Hank Allen to talk about a very important LSU matchup this weekend.

“When you have a team like LSU, they’re always in contention,” Logan said. “You have to kind of treat them a little lightly coming off that first loss. You kind of had your bubble pop and your national title hopes maybe going up in smoke.”

LSU has a good track record of bouncing back after their first loss of the season, but the games have always been close.

“They’ve only covered twice in those six games, so just two and four ATS,” Logan said.

Will LSU be able to pull it out and come out on top against Georgia?

Logan thinks it just may happen.

Head on over to Covers.com for all the latest on the point spreads and everything else related to the NFL and college football.