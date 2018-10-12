Vehicle catches fire after police chase in Metairie, armed suspect still on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - A vehicle crashed and caught on fire after a high speed police chase in Metairie this afternoon.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene near the intersection of Hawkston Street and Causeway Boulevard.

A JPSO helicopter has been activated to and is hovering over the area looking for the suspect, who escaped after crashing into a home, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

The situation began as an armed robbery, when an armed suspect forced the owner of the car out of the vehicle and drove away.

JPSO deputies began a chase, which ended in the fiery crash.

The suspect is still at large, according to Lopinto.

"The subject bailed out of the vehicle here and was seen jumping over several fences, so we have this whole area shut down with a perimeter now," Lopinto said. "We've had our helicopter up in the air along with K9 units in the area trying to locate the suspect."

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.