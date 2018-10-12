× Teens punch woman, 67, in the face in the Bronx; knock out man they thought was talking about them

Soundview, NY – Teens knocked out a man they thought was talking about them and then punched a 67-year-old woman in the face in the Bronx early Sunday, police said.

Surveillance video showed the teens attack the man in front of a deli on Whiteplains Road. The 33-year-old victim tried to fight off the teens. One of the attackers grabbed a garbage can and used it as a weapon. The man was knocked out.

A 67-year-old woman witnessed the attack and yelled at the teens, police said. They punched her in the face, fracturing an eye socket.

A family member told PIX11 the woman is OK.

Several minutes after the attack, the man woke up and went into the deli for help. He got a napkin to wipe his face and then walked away.

Police have asked for help finding the attackers. Both are believed to be 16 to 19 years old. On of the attackers was last seen wearing a black and gray du-rag, a black and gray sweater, blue jeans and black and white sneakers. The other attacker had short braids and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater with the word “USA” across the front, black sweatpants and white sneakers.