Ready to be ‘Charmed’ by 3 wonderfully wicked witches?

HOLLYWOOD - Stronger together.

That's the mantra for the stars of the new TV show Charmed which premieres on NOLA 38 - The CW on Sunday, October 14 at 9 pm.

You may remember the old Charmed TV show.

They were stronger together as well.

Wild Bill Wood is in Hollywood talking with the stars

Stronger together describes the relationship the stars have as three sisters on Charmed.

They are sisters. And more. They also just happen to be witches.

When their mom dies, they discover their powers. It's something not just anybody gets in the will when a parent moves on. But these lucky three get it all.

Wild BIll says that Charmed, "seems at first like a sorority house soap opera, but it's really about sisterhood and equal rights."

One of the witches says, "it most definitely is because it's an all encompassing look at what it is to be a woman in today's society and it gives us the opportunity to explore lots of hot topics."

Wild Bill wonders if they were witches in real life and could have real witchcraft powers, what powers would they pick?

One says, "stop time and have conversations."

Are they good witches, bad witches or sandwiches?

One of them says, "we're good witches, want to save the world, yes."

But as far as sandwiches go, "I like a good turkey, cheese, mustard and mayo."

Another prefers a simple peanut butter and jelly.

You can be Charmed by watching at 9pm on Sundays on NOLA 38 - The CW.

And while you're watching enjoy a sandwich.