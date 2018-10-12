Kyle Chandler talks ‘First Man’ with Good Morning New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Kyle Chandler is promoting his latest film, First Man, out today. He told GMNO's Kinsey Schofield that he would rather be in New Orleans eating oysters and drinking a beer. #Relatable.

Chandler suggests watching First Man in an IMAX Theatre, he explains feeling like a kid again watching scenes on the big screen that took place in space. What the actor was most intrigued with, was the backstory, what Neil Armstrong and his wife dealt with behind the scenes of the historic events.

He is also clearly impressed with director, Damien Chazelle. Watch the video above for more...

