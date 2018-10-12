It’s CRAZY! Why is ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ coming to an end? One more season on NOLA 38 – The CW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - It's crazy.

And it's coming to an end.

After four seasons on NOLA 38 - The CW, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend says so long.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in Hollywood chatting with the star of the show Rachel Bloom.

You can watch Wild Bill's Hollywood Moment brought to you by Ed Sheeran in New Orleans, October 31.

Wild Bill says to Rachel Bloom, "congratulations on winning the Golden Globe for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, what was that like, what did it feel like?

Rachel Bloom says, "terrible, next question! No, I'm kidding, it was amazing."

No kidding she won the Globe for starring in and creating Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

And no kidding the show is headed into the final season.

In the last exciting episode, last season's finale, Rebecca pleads guilty to a federal crime.

That's why she winds up in jail when in the season premiere on NOLA 38 - The CW on Friday, October 12 at 9 pm.

Wild Bill says to Rachel Bloom, "I know I'm crazy, you must be crazy, say it ain't so, the final season for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!"

Rachel Bloom says, "we want to finish it, we want finish what we set out to say."

That's why the show is ending, as Rachel Bloom planned in the beginning, after four seasons.

Wild Bill says, "you have treated us every week to not just a show, but Broadway musical, splashy, big dance production numbers."

Rachel Blooms says, "it makes the show so incredibly special andit's this level of creative freedom that's sometimes very daunting."

Wild Bill wonders, "do you have a big, splashy grand finale number in your head, in your heart for the end of the show."

Rachel Bloom responds, "the number in our head is quite minimalist and the thing that we're thinking about is not as splashy as you'd think."

The final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend starts Friday, October 12 at 9 pm.

In New Orleans, that's on NOLA 38 - The CW.