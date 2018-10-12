Hollywood South News with Jabari: The New Orleans Film Festival is ready!

NEW ORLEANS -- We're less than a week away from the biggest film festival in the state.  The New Orleans film festival kicks off Wednesday and will feature seminars,  screenings,  and did I mention the parties. This festival's parties were voted- the top 20 in the country for the best parties at a film festival. To reserve tickets, visit neworleansfilmsociety.com